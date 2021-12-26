‘We mustn’t be deluded’: Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 5-0 win at Norwich

Piers Morgan took to social media to warn Arsenal fans not to get “deluded” by the 5-0 win over Norwich City on Sunday, insisting that the Gunners need to step up their performances against the league’s best teams.

The north London side made it four wins on the spin in the Premier League with a dominant victory over the Canaries at Carrow Road to boost their top-four hopes.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a smart low finish, and Kieran Tierney made it 2-0 to the visitors just before half-time when he controlled Martin Odegaard’s fine pass and fired in off the post.

Saka netted his second of the afternoon in the 67th minute with a low effort from just outside the box, before captain Alexandre Lacazette successfully dispatched his penalty following a foul by Ozan Kabak on the Frenchman.

Substitue Emile Smith Rowe then completed the rout when he turned home Nicolas Pepe’s deflected shot in the 91st minute.

The result kept Arsenal in fourth place in the Premier League table, although Tottenham are six points behind the Gunners with three games in hand over their Local rivals.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan was pleased with the result but now wants to see the Gunners step up against the tougher opposition.

Posting on Twitter after the final whistle, Morgan wrote: “Reality check: Arsenal have a lot of exciting young players and I love their spirit and increasing confidence (for which [Mikel] Arteta deserves great credit).

“But they have to start beating top teams or top four won’t happen. We mustn’t be deluded by thrashing no-hopers like Norwich.”

The Gunners don’t have long to wait before testing themselves against one of the league’s best teams, with Arsenal set to host leaders Manchester City at The Emirates on new year’s day.

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Arteta – whose side host Wolves on Tuesday – was delighted by his side’s performance at Carrow Road.

“It’s a very satisfying result because in this festive period we have to keep performances to a high level,” Arteta told Match of the Day.

“We looked really sharp and committed. It’s a big win for us. I am really pleased. The amount of chances we create is pleasing.

“We go to every ground to try and impose our game. Today was a really good example. The unity we have around the club and with our fans is very pleasing.”

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip