Sky Sports reporter: Arsenal are an option for PSG midfielder in January

Arsenal could sign former Liverpool FC midfielder Georginio Wijanldum on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Netherlands international moved to PSG on a free transfer in the summer after Wijnaldum opted against signing a new contract at the 18-time English champions.

Wijnaldum has struggled to break into Mauricio Pochettino’s team at PSG since his switch to the French capital to raise questions about his future at the club despite him joining the Parisian outfit less than six months ago.

The 31-year-old has started seven times and made seven substitute appearances in Ligue 1 but appears to be behind Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera and Marco Verrati in the pecking order.

Arsenal may be in the market to sign a new central midfielder to bolster Mikel Arteta’s options in the middle of the park seeing as Granit Xhaka has only just returned from a knee injury.

Sky Sports News reporter Solhekol took to Twitter this week to reveal Arsenal could be an option for Wijnaldum next month as the former Liverpool FC midfielder considers a move to secure regular first-team football away from Paris Saint-Germain.

Solhekol wrote on the social media website: “PSG willing to listen to offers for Georginio Wijnaldum to go out on loan next month. Player would be open to a move back to Premier League. Arsenal thought to be an option.”

Wijnaldum has also been linked with a return to his former club Newcastle United, with the Dutch midfielder having swapped the Magpies for Liverpool FC in a £25m deal in 2016.

Former Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrice Muamba recently talked up a potential return to Newcastle for Wijnaldum.

“One player who said that he’s frustrated that he isn’t getting enough games at the moment, it’s Wijnaldum. Newcastle, he’s a former Newcastle player who did very well,” Muamba said on his Twitch channel.

“If Newcastle go out there and put that money on the table they could get him, it’s down to him and if he wants to come and help the Geordie fans and the team to get back to where they’re supposed to be.

“Georginio Wijnaldum would be a great fit for this Newcastle team, he’s played at St James’ Park and they loved him there.”

