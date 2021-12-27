Arsenal are keeping tabs on Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri, according to a report.

ESPN is reporting that Arsenal are in the market to sign a new striker to add greater depth to Mikel Arteta’s current options amid the uncertainty surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The same article states that the Gunners could lose Eddie Nketiah, Folarin Balogun and Alexandre Lacazette next year, with the trio having all been linked with potential transfers away from the north London side.

According to the same story, the north London side have scouted Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic ahead of the January transfer window.

But ESPN suggest that Arsenal have been put off by Fiorentina’s hefty £68m asking price for the Serbia international as Gunners transfer chief Edu continues to look for possible options.

The media outlet suggest that the Gunners have sent scouts to watch En-Nesyri after the Morocco international scored 24 times in all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

The African striker has been sidelined for much of the current campaign with a muscle injury but Arsenal could sign the Sevilla striker for almost half of what it would cost to sign Vlahovic, according to the article.

ESPN write that Sevilla would be looking for a transfer fee of around £36m for the Morocco international.

En-Nesyri has netted 33 times in 87 games in all competitions since his €20m move from La Liga outfit Leganes in January 2020.

Author’s Verdict

Arsenal need to sign a striker considering the situation with Aubameyang but the Gunners could have a hard time finding a suitable solution in the January transfer window.

The north London side invested a lot in new playing staff in the summer so it’s difficult to imagine the Gunners spending £60m or more on a new striker next month.

However, En-Nesyri is a substantially cheaper option than Vlahovic, who is not thought to be keen on a move to Arsenal – hardly a surprise considering he has a lengthy list of admirers.

So, if Arsenal are eager to bolster Arteta’s attack in January, En-Nesyri could be a good option given his impressive return for Sevilla and reasonable asking price.

