Mark Lawrenson predicts Arsenal v West Ham United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to claim a 2-1 home win against West Ham United to bolster their Champions League qualification bid.

The north London side were 3-0 winners over Southampton on Saturday after a run of three defeats in four outings caused them to fall off the pace in the race for Champions League qualification.

Arsenal will now be looking to string together a series of positive results as they look to establish themselves as one of the main challengers for the title this season.

West Ham are currently two points ahead of the Gunners in the table but Arsenal know that a victory in front of their home fans on Wednesday night would lift them ahead of the Hammers heading towards Christmas.

Hammers boss David Moyes has never won away against Arsenal in the Premier League in 17 attempts, and former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is tipping that trend to continue on Wednesday night.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Arsenal don’t seem to have the same problems at Emirates Stadium as they do on the road – along with Manchester City, their home form is the joint best in the Premier League with six wins, a draw and a defeat so far.

“I have a feeling the Gunners will get another victory here because, as good as West Ham have been, they are just starting to look a little bit leggy.

“The Hammers were nowhere near their best in their draw at Burnley on Sunday and, although they are still fourth, they have only won one of their past five games.”

Ahead of the game, Arsenal announced that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had been stripped of the captaincy following a disciplinary breach ahead of the weekend’s win over Southampton.

Asked about the decision, Arteta told his pre-match news conference on Tuesday: “I don’t have much more to say, I think it’s a real clear statement from the club. It’s a decision we have made following the last incident that we had with the players and this is where we stand.

“When we had to make that decision, it was because it was the right one to defend the interests of the football club.”

