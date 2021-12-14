‘I can see’: Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Arsenal v West Ham United

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to be held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The north London side are looking to get back into the groove in the Premier League after their 3-0 victory over Southampton at The Emirates at the weekend.

The Gunners will now take on their top-four rivals West Ham knowing that a win would move them one point above the east London side as the race for Champions League qualification continues to take shape.

West Ham United were held to a goalless draw away to Burnley last time out and the Hammers will be looking to return to winning ways against the Gunners at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

Arsenal were 2-1 winners over West Ham when the two sides met at The Emirates last season, with substitute Eddie Nketiah scoring a late winner for Mikel Arteta’s men.

However, with West Ham flying high in the top flight this season, former Manchester United star Owen is backing the two sides to share the spoils in north London on Wednesday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “This should be a good game.

“I never quite know what to expect from Arsenal. They were poor at Goodison last Monday and then cruised to the win against Southampton. This is a great chance for them though, a win here will see them jump above the Hammers.

“Away trips to Burnley are never easy, but David Moyes will still be disappointed to have come away with just the one point. West Ham are still fourth, but the chasing pack is closing on them.

“West Ham will be desperate not to lose this game and will try and keep things tight. I can see them frustrating Arsenal and getting a point here.”

Arsenal will travel to Leeds United in the top flight at the weekend before they prepare for their home clash against Sunderland in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night next week.

They will then face Norwich, Wolves and Manchester City during the hectic festive schedule in the English top flight.

West Ham, meanwhile, will host Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip