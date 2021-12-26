‘Spark’: Jamie Redknapp raves about Romelu Lukaku in Chelsea FC’s 3-1 win at Aston Villa

Jamie Redknapp credited Romelu Lukaku with bringing “a spark” to Chelsea FC after the substitute helped to fire the Blues to a 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday night.

Aston Villa broke the deadlock in the 28th minute although it was Reece James who gave the home side a lead when the England international headed past Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea FC restored parity in the 34th minute when Jorginho beat Emiliano Martinez from the penalty spot after Matty Cash was penalised for a foul on Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Lukaku came off the bench to edge Chelsea FC into a 56th-minute lead when the Belgium international steered a brilliant header into the net from Hudson-Odoi’s cross.

Chelsea FC sealed three points in added time when Jorginho converted from the spot for the second time after Ezri Konsa brought down Lukaku in the penalty area.

Sky Sports pundit Redknapp underlined the impact of Lukaku following his introduction at half-time in Chelsea FC’s 3-1 victory over Steven Gerrard’s side.

“Absolutely – he single-handedly got his team back in the title race,” Redknapp told Sky Sports. “They needed somebody. They needed a spark. That’s exactly what he brought.

“It was the obvious thing to do to bring Lukaku on because Pulisic struggled.”

Redknapp added: “It was a brilliant cross and a fantastic header. The power and the finesse of Lukaku did Tyrone Mings.”

Chelsea FC moved to within six points of Manchester City thanks to their 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

The Blues will host Brighton in their next Premier League fixture on Wednesday night before Liverpool FC make the trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday 2 January.

