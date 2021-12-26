Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Aston Villa v Chelsea FC

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Aston Villa to claim a 2-1 victory over Chelsea FC at Villa Park on Boxing Day.

Chelsea FC are looking to inject some fresh energy into their title bid this weekend as they look to get back to winning ways.

The south west London side have dropped points in three of their last four games and Thomas Tuchel will be eager for his team not to lose further ground on leaders Manchester City in this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Recent history favours Chelsea FC heading into this game, with the London side having won on five of their past seven Premier League visits to Villa Park.

However, Villa are vying to win back-to-back home league games against Chelsea FC for the first time in 17 years following their 2-1 triumph last season.

Should Chelsea FC fail to beat Steven Gerrard’s side at Villa Park, it would mark the first time that the Blues have gone three league games without a win since Tuchel’s appointment back in January.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United striker Berbatov is tipping the home side to claim a victory over Tuchel’s title hopefuls on Sunday evening.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “This will be a good game.

“Chelsea were held to a draw last time out [at Wolves] and I sense another setback here. Steven Gerrard has really hit the ground running at Villa and getting a win in this one would be a great Christmas present to give to the fans. Prediction 2-1.”

Chelsea FC will take on Brighton and Hove Albion on 29 December before a crunch showdown with title rivals Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on 2 January.

