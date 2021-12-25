Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Aston Villa v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to bounce back from their recent dip in form by claiming a 2-0 win away to Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The south west London side have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks and they have dropped points in three of their last four outings in the top flight.

Their dip in form has caused Chelsea FC to slip further behind leaders Manchester City in the title race, with Pep Guardiola’s men now six points ahead of the Blues heading into the busy festive period.

Chelsea FC did manage to secure their spot in the League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night, with a 2-0 victory at Brentford setting up a showdown against Tottenham in the new year.

Aston Villa are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table and have won three of their last five outings in the top flight, losing the other two.

Thomas Tuchel will be desperate for his side to return to winning ways on Sunday as they look to get themselves back in the race for the Premier League title.

And former Liverpool FC and England star Lawrenson is tipping the Blues to do just that away from home on Sunday evening.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “It is hard to make a prediction when you don’t know who is available for either team, but Chelsea should still be the stronger side.

“Villa will give it a good go, just as they did when they played Manchester City at Villa Park a few weeks ago, but, like City did, Chelsea should still find a way to win.

“It has not been a great few weeks for Thomas Tuchel’s side for various reasons – he clearly felt last week’s game with Wolves should have been postponed – but I wouldn’t be surprised if they put together a bit of a run now. Their game against Liverpool on 2 January is going to be very interesting.”

Chelsea FC will face Brighton and Hove Albion at home on 29 December, before their crunch home clash against Liverpool FC on 2 January.

They will then face off with Antonio Conte’s Tottenham side in the League Cup semi-finals on 4 January.

