‘I can see’: Michael Owen states his prediction for Aston Villa v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is tipping Chelsea FC to drop yet more points in the Premier League title race when they travel to take on Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The south west London side have struggled to find consistent form in recent games, with the Blues having dropped points in three of their last four outings in the top flight to cause them to fall six points behind leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea FC were held to a goalless draw by Wolves last time out but they did bounce back from that result with a 2-0 win at Brentford to book their spot in the League Cup semi-finals last week.

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table and 10 points adrift of the top four, with the Villains having won two of their last three games heading into Sunday’s showdown with Chelsea FC at Villa Park.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Owen feels that Chelsea FC look poised to drop more points on Sunday evening and he is backing the home side to hold Thomas Tuchel’s men to a 1-1 draw in front of their home fans.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “I’m delighted to see Steven Gerrard do so well at Villa. He’s a huge presence and a big character, he looks to have galvanised Villa.

“The likes of [Ollie] Watkins and [John] McGinn are beginning to find their form again since he took charge. Villa aren’t far off the top eight and I wouldn’t rule them out for that.

“Chelsea are in their worst form of the season and possibly since Thomas Tuchel took charge. With just one win in their last four, they find themselves six points off Man City, which even at this stage of the season, is a big hurdle.

“More dropped points for Chelsea will make it difficult to win the league. I can see this Villa side frustrating them and getting a point. I fancy a 1-1 draw.”

Mason Mount has been in fine form for Chelsea FC lately, with the England international having scored seven goals and made four assists in 15 Premier League games so far this season.

And Villa boss Gerrard admits that he is a keen admirer of the midfielder.

Speaking in the lead-up to Sunday’s game, Gerrard said: “He’s a big talent for the country, and I’m a massive fan of Mason.

“He plays with a smile on his face. He can create, he can score and he’s already a European Cup winner so I don’t think he needs the likes of myself to big him up or praise him.

“I just hope he doesn’t have such a strong performance at the weekend! But I must say I’m a fan. I think he’s only going to get better the more he plays and the more experience he gets.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip