Paul Merson states his prediction for Aston Villa v Chelsea FC

Paul Merson is tipping Chelsea FC to end their winless run with a 3-1 victory at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The Blues have faltered in the Premier League title race in recent weeks following a return of just two victories in their last six top-flight fixtures.

Chelsea FC will start Boxing Day in third position in the table and six points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City in the title race.

Thomas Tuchel’s side lost 3-2 to West Ham at the start of December before successive draws with Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Aston Villa are sitting in tenth position in the Premier League table and 11 points above the relegation zone after an impressive start by Steven Gerrard.

Although the West Midlands club have lost to Manchester City and Liverpool FC, Gerrard has led the Villains to victories over Brighton, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Norwich City.

But former Arsenal midfielder Merson reckons Chelsea FC will have too much firepower for Aston Villa in their Premier League meeting at Villa Park on Boxing Day.

“Chelsea have got to win now,” Merson told Sportskeeda.com. “Draws are no good.

“If they draw and City win, Chelsea will be eight points behind. That means Manchester City will need to lose thrice without Chelsea dropping points. Attack, attack, attack. That has to be Chelsea’s only approach this weekend.

“It’s been a strange season for Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea. There have been certain games where you’d think Lukaku was surely needed, but he’s gone off the board. He hasn’t scored in several Premier League games, and these are worrying signs for Chelsea.

“Aston Villa have been brilliant under Steven Gerrard and they’ve improved defensively. Chelsea have firepower in their ranks, however, and there are no two ways about it – they need this victory.”

Aston Villa have a good record on Boxing Day in recent seasons having won their last three Premier League games scheduled on 26 December.

Chelsea FC are looking to end a three-game winless run in the Premier League to avoid losing more ground on title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool FC.

Aston Villa lost 3-0 to Chelsea FC at Stamford bridge back in September following goals from Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic.

Author’s Verdict

Chelsea FC have looked far from impressive in December so far.

The Blues were devoid of creativity in their goalless stalemate with Wolves – and Tuchel must be worried about Chelsea FC’s implosion in the title race.

Gerrard will have the added incentive of masterminding a win against Chelsea FC as not only would it represent his first major scalp of his Villa reign but he’d be doing former club Liverpool FC a big favour.

I think Villa can cause a Boxing Day upset at Villa Park with a 3-2 win.

