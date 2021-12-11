Mario Melchiot reacts to Jorginho’s winner in Chelsea FC’s 3-2 win over Leeds

Mario Melchiot defended Chelsea FC’s controversial winner from the spot after Antonio Rudiger won a late penalty to help the Blues secure a 3-2 win over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds broke the deadlock in the fifth minute when Raphinha scored his seventh goal of the Premier League campaign from the penalty spot after Marcos Alonso’s foul on Dan James.

Mason Mount equalised for Chelsea FC before half-time when the England international scored in successive Premier League games to cancel out Raphinha’s opener.

The 22-year-old finished from close range after impressive work from Marcos Alonso, who has enjoyed a resurgence in the Blues team since Ben Chilwell’s injury.

Jorginho edged Chelsea FC into a slender lead with a 58th-minute penalty before Joe Gelhardt levelled for the visitors with six minutes remaining to leave the Blues facing more dropped points in the Premier League title race.

But Antonio Rudiger was controversially brought down in the second minute of added time and Jorginho scored his second goal of the game to secure three points for the home side.

The German defender fell to the ground following minimal contact from Leeds defender Mateusz Klich and Rudiger clashed with some members of the away team after the final whistle as tempers flared.

But former Chelsea FC defender Melchiot felt Klich should have been more careful tackling Rudiger in the area.

Melchiot wrote on Twitter: “🗣🗣🗣goalllll Jorginho

“Even if Rudi waited for the contact in the box it’s still not smart knowing you only got 3m or so left. #mmlove #CheLee #cfc”

Celebrity Chelsea FC fan Trevor Nelson was pleased with the win but felt the performance highlighted how much the Blues are missing the injured N’Golo Kante.

Nelson wrote: “Happy for the win today but it highlighted just how important Kante is to us.We need him back asap.We were disjointed again.Let’s keep grinding it out boys #chelsea”

The Blues remain in third position and two points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after the Citizens were 1-0 winners against 10-man Wolves in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Chelsea FC will host Everton in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night before the Blues will travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the top flight next Sunday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip