Gary Lineker issues title warning to Chelsea FC ahead of Wolves clash

Gary Lineker has warned Chelsea FC that they risk dropping out of contention in the Premier League title race ahead of their trip to Wolves on Sunday.

The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw against a weakened Everton team at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night despite Mason Mount giving the home side a second-half lead.

Mount’s goal was cancelled out just four minutes later when Everton teenager Jarrad Branthwaite scored his first goal for the Premier League club.

Chelsea FC lost ground on title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool FC in the title race following their stalemate with Rafael Benitez’s side.

Manchester City are four points ahead of Chelsea FC after their 7-0 win over Leeds United on Tuesday night, while Liverpool FC are a point behind the defending champions after a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United on Thursday night.

Chelsea FC have earned 12 points from their last seven Premier League outings after losing to West Ham and drawing with Everton, Burnley and Manchester United.

Match Of The Day host Lineker reckons Chelsea FC’s title hopes could be crushed if Thomas Tuchel’s men drop any more points.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “The 3 horse race is in danger of becoming a 2 horse race.”

Former Blues defender Frank LeBouef warned Chelsea FC that they are in danger of being left behind in the Premier League title race after winning just two of their last five games in the top flight.

“We’re going to know very soon whether it’s a two-horse race or a three-horse race because Chelsea play Liverpool and Manchester City at the beginning of next year,” Leboeuf told ESPN FC, as quoted by Metro.

“But we have to be realistic right now – the way they [Chelsea FC] play comparing especially to Manchester City, because I think even Liverpool are struggling as well – there is no way they can cope with Manchester City right now.

“They have to change something, they have to have those men, the fit guys coming back very, very soon and they have to find solutions.

“Otherwise, they’re going to be in no man’s land. They’re much better than West Ham and Manchester United, but I think they’re not as good as Liverpool and Manchester City. So they’re going to be on their own, finished third.”

Chelsea FC make the trip to Wolves on Sunday before a Boxing Day clash at Aston Villa.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip