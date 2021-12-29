Alan Shearer has heaped praise on Romelu Lukaku following his brilliant performance in Chelsea FC’s 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The Belgian striker had been out of action due to coronavirus but was brought on at half-time during the clash at Villa Park on Sunday evening.

Lukaku made an instant impact and netted in the 56th minute to put Chelsea FC 2-1 up, before Jorginho made the points secure with a penalty in second-half stoppage time.

The 28-year-old has been in good form since his return to the club from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window, and Lukaku has now netted six goals in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel’s men.

Former England star Shearer has now lavished praise on Lukaku for the way he helped Chelsea FC to turn the game around against Villa on Sunday evening.

Speaking during his analysis on Match of the Day, Shearer said: “It [Lukaku coming on] was the game-changer because Aston Villa had it far too easy and were the better team in that first half,’ Shearer said.

“[Christian] Pulisic played as a false nine, didn’t work for them at all.

“The two [Villa] centre-halves had nothing really to think about in that first half, balls were going into the box without any pressure.

“But, half-time, all of a sudden that changes. Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings have now got a battle, and they weren’t up to it, they got bullied, the both of them, by Lukaku.

“He did that for the whole second half, all of a sudden they’ve got a threat and something to think about in the box.

“Superb header [from Lukaku for the goal] but Mings is left wanting, he should go and attack that ball but he doesn’t and gets punished. Lukaku is too good and too strong for him.

“They were going nowhere in the first half until that guy [Lukaku] came on at half-time and changed it all.”

Lukaku has not started a Premier League game since mid-October due to coronavirus and injury, but the Belgian striker is now hoping to find his feet and feature more regularly for the south west London side.

“I think I needed a performance like this,” Lukaku said after Sunday’s game. “It’s been difficult getting back in. Every footballer wants to be on the pitch, but I kept working hard. It was good for us to win and, for myself personally, I’m happy with my performance and I have to push on.”

Next up for the Blues is a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

