‘I’m so happy’: Carlo Cudicini raves about 22-year-old Chelsea FC star

Carlo Cudicini has singled out Trevoh Chalobah as Chelsea FC’s standout player of the season so far.

The 22-year-old defender has been earning lots of praise for his performances for Thomas Tuchel’s men this season in what has been something of a breakthrough campaign so far for the youngster.

Chalobah has found himself as a more regular fixture in the Blues team this season, with the defender having featured in 11 of Chelsea FC’s 18 games in the Premier League this term.

He has scored a total of three goals in 17 games in all competitions for Tuchel’s side and has shown plenty of promise with his impressive performances.

Chalobah played the full 90 minutes as he helped Chelsea FC to book their spot in the League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night with a 2-0 victory away to Brentford.

Mason Mount has also been in fine form for the Blues so far this term but former Chelsea FC goalkeeper Cudicini reckons that Chalobah has been the south west London side’s standout performer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Cudicini said: “For sure, Mason Mount is also doing extremely well; he was in and out of the team early on in the season but he’s a pivotal part of things right now.

“I have to say because he was part of our development phase, Trevoh Chalobah has been my standout player of the season so far for Chelsea.

“He’s done extremely well and I’m so happy to see him performing so well for the first-team.

“He was a late addition in the pre-season squad this summer and I’ve been working closely with him over the past two years so I’m extremely proud to see him doing so well.

“It’s difficult to say exactly what’s going wrong at the moment for Chelsea.

“One thing that’s clear is that we’ve struggled to keep as many clean sheets as we did at the beginning of the season.

“It’s something the team has been able to build their recent success on, and – the Wolves game aside – they’ve been conceding quite a few goals lately.

“So that’s a reason things haven’t gone well of late, but it could also be that there are just so many games at this time of the year and we’ve been hit with some injuries in important positions.”

Chalobah was rewarded for his fine form with a new contract earlier in the season, with the Sierra Leone-born defender committing himself to the south west London side until at least 2026.

Speaking back in November, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel revealed his delight at the way Chalobah has been performing.

“His consistency [has impressed me],” said Tuchel. “He can produce the same performances in different games at this young age. It’s a new challenge for him to be now a regular player for Chelsea.

“He was very strong in pre-season, showed no nerves in the pre-season games and when it came to the first start, he played in Super Cup. That was impressive because he did what he did in the friendlies. This is what I like a lot about him.

“He’s doing his thing and he is not affected in the moment by too much praise or by the pressure that can arise with spectators.

“He can still and needs to improve in his things. The level he can provide is very high, I’m super happy. He is a calm guy, very focused and knows what he wants.”

Chelsea FC will travel to Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Boxing Day.

