Chris Sutton predicts where Chelsea FC are going to finish this season

Chris Sutton is still backing Chelsea FC to win the Premier League title this season despite their slip-up against West Ham United at the weekend.

The south west London side suffered their second defeat of the season on Saturday when they were beaten 3-2 by high-flying West Ham at the London Stadium to dent their title challenge.

The result caused Chelsea FC to slip down into third place in the Premier League table and left them two points behind new leaders Manchester City as the title race continues to take shape.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile are still second thanks to their 1-0 win over Wolves on Saturday, a result which kept them a point behind City and one in front of Chelsea FC.

With the stage set for an enthralling title race heading into the hectic festive period, the Blues will be aiming to string together a run of positive results to end the year in strong form.

Former Chelsea FC strike Sutton believes that the Blues remain as the firm favourites to lift the trophy in May, but he admits that Romelu Lukaku will have to start stepping his game up at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Writing in his column for The Daily Mail, Sutton said: “I’ve tipped Chelsea to emerge as eventual champions. A stumble here and there — defeat at West Ham, drawing at home to Burnley — won’t make me change my mind.

“Although Chelsea do need to get back on track and get Romelu Lukaku fit and firing, like he was at the start of this season.

“Thomas Tuchel and his players went to bed on Saturday night knowing that, for the first time since October 1, they weren’t top of the table.

“That isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Being hunted down week after week can be exhausting.

“When Blackburn won the Premier League in 1994-95 we felt the presence of Manchester United behind us but thankfully we held on to be crowned champions. Sometimes it’s nice to be the ones doing the chasing rather than being chased.”

Lukaku came on at half-time during the 3-2 defeat by West Ham United but Thomas Tuchel has since admitted that it was a mistake to call on the Belgian forward so soon as he is still working his way back to full fitness after his recent injury lay-off.

“It’s my fault,” said Tuchel. “I don’t think he is ready for 45 minutes physically but still we decided to bring him on for his height because we lost Kai [Havertz].

“Kai had a crucial role in defending set-pieces, which is a huge threat from West Ham, so this is on me. I took the decision so it’s my responsibility.”

Chelsea FC will take on Leeds United, Everton and Wolves in their next three Premier League games.

