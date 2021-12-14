David James predicts where Chelsea FC will finish this season

David James is tipping Chelsea FC to win the Premier League this season, describing the Blues as the “team to beat” in the top flight.

The south west London side are currently third in the Premier League table and two points behind leaders Manchester City as they aim to win the title for the first time since 2017 this season.

Chelsea FC left it late against Leeds United on Saturday as they claimed a thrilling 3-2 win over the Whites at Stamford Bridge thanks to Jorginho’s second penalty of the game deep into second-half stoppage time.

Manchester City and Liverpool FC also claimed victories over the weekend to leave the title race looking highly competitive heading into the hectic festive period in the Premier League.

Former England goalkeeper James believes that Chelsea FC are going to come out on top during the busy Christmas schedule and he is tipping Thomas Tuchel’s men to be top of the table at the end of the season.

Speaking in an interview with Stadium Astro on Saturday, James said: “I’m glad Chelsea won today because they are the team to beat for me.

“I’ve actually tipped them not to be top of the table come Christmas based on the games they’re got coming up.

“Man City and Liverpool’s fixtures are a lot more comfortable but everyone has struggled to a point. Last weekend there were tight wins [for Liverpool FC and Man City].

“It’s a tough season but I think Chelsea are the team to beat. When you see Liverpool in this kind of determined form, stringing wins together, of course they are going to run them close.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC now preparing for their home clash against Everton in the Premier League on Thursday night as they look to keep up the pressure at the top of the table.

The Blues’ penalty hero Jorginho felt that Chelsea FC showed some impressive fighting spirit against Leeds United as they bounced back from their defeat by West Ham United by claiming all three points.

“We can always give more,” Jorginho said after Saturday’s victory.

“If we think we gave an extra 10 per cent then we have no more to improve on, and that is not the mentality we have here. We always need to want to improve and do more, but we did our job, we needed these three points and we got them. On to the next.”

