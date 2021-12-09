Fabio Cannavaro makes prediction about Chelsea FC this season

Fabio Cannavaro is backing Chelsea FC to retain their Champions League crown this season.

The Blues secured second spot in Group H on Wednesday night after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Zenit Saint-Petersburg in their final group game.

The south west London side are aiming to defend their title after Thomas Tuchel led the Blues to Champions League glory last season following his appointment back in January.

Chelsea FC had been flying high in all competitions but they have suffered something of a blip in form in recent games, with the Blues having only won two of their last five in the Premier League before the draw with Zenit.

Tuchel’s side currently find themselves third in the Premier League and two points off top spot heading into the hectic festive period in the English top flight as they aim to win the title for the first time since 2017.

Former Italy international Cannavaro has now stated his belief that Chelsea FC have what it takes to be able to defend their Champions League crown this season.

Speaking to Walfoot, Cannavaro said: “I think Chelsea can do it.

“They have a great manager in Thomas Tuchel, and a very good team. Real Madrid did it three years in a row, which was a historical accomplishment for the club and Zinedine Zidane.

“But to win the Champions League, you need a lot of things to go your way. For me, English clubs are better prepared.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC full-back Cesar Azpilicueta issued a rallying cry for his team-mates as the Blues aim to return to winning ways in their home clash against Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

“It’s true we are having a tough moment,” said Azpilicueta. “In the last couple of games the performances have not been very good and that has been reflected in the results. We have to have a reaction. There is still a lot to play for.

“In football you have to accept it, analyse and improve. We need everybody to get that extra per cent sharper, as individuals and as a team. Hopefully we can do it from Saturday already. We have to recover this solidity across the whole team.”

