Fabrizio Romano gives fresh update on Chelsea FC defender’s future

Andreas Christensen looks likely to sign a new contract with Chelsea FC despite interest from AC Milan, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Denmark defender’s situation at Stamford Bridge has been something of a talking point over the last few months as the clock ticks down on his current contract.

Christensen’s deal at Stamford Bridge is due to expire at the end of the season and the Blues are believed to still be locked in talks about extending the centre-half’s stay at the club.

As things stand, the 25-year-old would be free to discuss a move away from Chelsea FC with foreign clubs in January, but it remains to be seen what the future holds for the defender.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has claimed that although Christensen has been attracting interest from Serie A giants AC Milan and FC Barcelona in Spain, the general consensus is that the Dane is likely to pen a new contract with Chelsea FC.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast last week, Romano said: “Andreas Christensen is the favourite option of AC Milan but [they] think Christensen will sign a new deal with Chelsea.

“AC Milan and Barcelona are interested if Christensen will be a free agent – but the two clubs feel at the end that Christensen will sign a new contract.”

Christensen has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team so far this season, with the defender having featured in 11 of their 16 games in the Premier League. He was a second-half substitute in the 3-2 win over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Jorginho netted a 94th-minute penalty for the Blues to earn them a thrilling win as they bounced back from their loss to West Ham United last time out.

Speaking after the game, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel highlighted the importance of his team picking up the three points heading into the hectic festive schedule.

“It’s always a bit of luck if you get a late goal but we conceded two of them now so maybe it was our turn,” said Tuchel. “We needed this win desperately for the mood and atmosphere. I’m very happy how we got it and how we played. We have two days off now so it’s a good feeling for the boys.”

Next up for the Blues is a home clash against Everton on Thursday night.

