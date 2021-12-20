Gary Neville responds to Chelsea FC’s recent form under Thomas Tuchel

Gary Neville has admitted that Thomas Tuchel will be “a little bit worried” by Chelsea FC’s recent stuttering form.

The Blues dropped points for the third time in four games in the Premier League on Sunday when they were held to a goalless draw up at Wolves.

Their dip in form has caused them to lose ground on Premier League leaders Manchester City, who are now six points ahead of the Blues heading into Christmas.

Chelsea FC had been in great form at the start of the campaign but the south west London side have struggled to find consistency with their results in recent weeks heading into the festive period.

Former Manchester United defender Neville doesn’t believe that Tuchel will yet be under pressure at Stamford Bridge regarding his position, but the ex-Red Devils star feels that the German head coach will have to turn things around quickly over the next few weeks.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Sunday, Neville said of Tuchel: “I think he’s got enough credit in the bank.

“I know it’s a club that does things very differently, but I’d hate to think that Thomas Tuchel is under pressure and they’re thinking of making a change, I can’t believe that to be the case.

“I think he’ll be a little bit worried. I think mentally when you try to get a game called off and you’re then told to play it, I can’t think that will help the mindset in that game.

“I know they didn’t have a full bench, and we’ll have to ask later why more young players couldn’t come onto it, but it was a strong Chelsea team.”

Speaking after Sunday’s draw, Tuchel insisted that he was pleased by his side’s second-half display after finding it difficult in the first half.

“We struggled a little bit in the first half, after a very strong start in the first five minutes,” Tuchel said after the game. “We struggled to adapt to Wolves’ shape. We were a bit late in all the challenges.

“The reaction in the second half was very good. It was a very good performance in the second half. We have another clean sheet so a lot of positive things.”

Chelsea FC, who have still only lost two games in the Premier League all season, will return to top-flight action on Boxing Day when they travel to face Aston Villa.

Before that, Tuchel’s men are in League Cup action when they take on Brentford away from home in the quarter-finals.

