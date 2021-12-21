Jamie Carragher rates Chelsea FC’s title hopes after Wolves draw

Jamie Carragher has admitted that it will be “very difficult” for Chelsea FC to close the gap on leaders Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

The south west London side dropped yet more points on Sunday when they were held to a goalless draw away to Wolves in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League in recent weeks and they have now won just one of their last four outings in the top flight.

As things stand, Chelsea FC are now six points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League title race, with Pep Guardiola’s men having been in sublime form in recent weeks.

Liverpool FC are second and three points behind the leaders as the Premier League title race continues to take shape.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher believes that Chelsea FC could struggle to get themselves back into the title race given Manchester City’s incredible form in recent weeks.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Sunday, Carragher said: “Looking at it, City, most people would say they’ve just got the edge over Chelsea and Liverpool.

“What Liverpool can’t afford to do is what’s happened to Chelsea, where three points becomes six. I think that’s very, very difficult for Chelsea to get back.”

Chelsea FC defender Antonio Rudiger admitted his disappointment at not being able to help the Blues beat Wolves on Sunday despite the current Covid-19 situation wreaking havoc at the south west London side.

“You know our situation, but that point feels like a loss to be honest,” Rudiger said after the game. “It doesn’t matter about the circumstances and everything. It doesn’t feel good.

“Yes of course it is not easy [preparing in our current circumstances], definitely not. We still had a competitive team out there to do something. We came here to win. We should have provided more chances to score, and if you don’t bury your chances it’s difficult to win away.”

Next up for Chelsea FC is their League Cup quarter-final clash against Brentford on Wednesday night before their trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip