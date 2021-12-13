Thomas Tuchel salutes ‘super important’ Chelsea FC star after Leeds United win

Thomas Tuchel lavished praise on the “super important” Jorginho after the midfielder netted two penalties in Chelsea FC’s thrilling 3-2 win over Leeds United on Saturday.

Jorginho stepped up twice to convert his spot-kicks to put Chelsea FC ahead after the Blues had to battle to earn a win against the Whites at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount had initially cancelled out Raphinha’s opener in south west London and Jorginho fired home his penalty in the 58th minute to put the Blues 2-1 up.

However, the Italy international was required from the spot once again in second-half stoppage time after Joe Gelhardt had equalised for the Whites, with Jorginho firing home the all-important winner in the 94th minute.

The 29-year-old has been a key part of the Chelsea FC team this season, with the midfielder having scored four goals and made one assist in 14 Premier League games for the south west London side.

And Blues boss Tuchel was thrilled by the Italian’s contribution on Saturday as he helped Chelsea FC to claim a victory which kept them to within two points of leaders Manchester City.

“He’s super important,” Tuchel said of Jorginho after the game. “Jorgi sacrifices himself since many weeks actually.

“I was aware that this moment would come where he would suffer because he played a Champions League campaign with us, the Euros with Italy and all the qualifiers to the World Cup.

“It’s not only physical effort but also mentally very demanding and then he had no pre-season and started the Super Cup game straight away so I knew we would arrive at some point in the season where he feels his body not fully fit.

“He is aware of the situation that we miss [the injured Mateo] Kovacic and N’Golo [Kante] so he sacrificed himself and gives his very best every day. He spends hours and hours with the physios and medical department to get himself in the best shape possible so it was a big reward for him today because it’s not easy to score two penalties in one game.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC defender Antonio Rudiger, who was fouled for both of the Blues’ penalties at Stamford Bridge, admitted that the south west Londoners were made to work hard for the three points against the West Yorkshire side.

“It always feels like a 50-50 game against a team like Leeds,” said Rudiger. “It’s never easy because of their high intensity. We try to match it.

“I really respect their way of playing. They run a lot, they play everywhere on the field man-to-man so it’s not easy because they’re matching your own game, so to get three points against them is very important after the loss at West Ham.”

Chelsea FC remain in third place in the table and a point behind second-placed Liverpool FC as the title race begins to take shape heading into the festive period.

Next up for the Blues is a home clash against Everton at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

