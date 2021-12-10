‘I’m a fan of his’: Glen Johnson would love to see Chelsea FC sign quality midfielder

Glen Johnson has admitted that he would love to see Chelsea FC make a move to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus – but he would want to see the Blues open up some space in their squad first.

Chiesa has seen his stock rise significantly this year following his impressive performances for both club and country.

The 24-year-old midfielder scored two goals in seven games for Italy over the summer as he helped them to win Euro 2020 – and he has already scored three goals in 16 games in all competitions for Juventus this term.

It remains to be seen whether a move to the Premier League could be on the cards for Chiesa in the future – and former Chelsea FC star Johnson would love to see the Blues bring the talented Italian midfielder to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in an interview with bettingodds.com, Johnson said: “I think somebody like Chiesa could break into that Chelsea side as he can get goals.

“If one of the wingers at the club was to depart then it opens a seat for someone like Chiesa to come in. As long as they don’t do what Manchester United have done in terms of signing multiple players for the same positions then of course Chiesa is good enough to play for Chelsea.

“I’m a fan of his. I just wouldn’t want the club to sign him whilst keeping all their other wingers on the books.

“Christian Pulisic for me is a great player but he can’t get as many games as he would like, so I wouldn’t want someone like Chiesa to sign and then not play.”

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of Chiesa and would “love” to bring the midfielder to Stamford Bridge – but he also said that Juve have no plans to let the Italian leave the club as things stand.

“The rumours started because Thomas Tuchel loves this player,” said Romano. “He thinks Chiesa is one of the best wingers in the game. He is a modern player so Tuchel would love to have Chiesa at Chelsea. This is something true.

“Juventus are not planning to sell Chiesa. Juventus are not speaking to Chelsea. Chiesa’s people are not speaking to Chelsea. As of today, there is nothing.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge as they look to bounce back from their 3-2 loss to West Ham United away from home last time out.

