‘I love watching him play’: Martin Keown raves about Chelsea FC star

Martin Keown has praised Antonio Rudiger for his impressive form for Chelsea FC this season after the defender won two penalties in the 3-2 win over Leeds United on Saturday.

The German centre-half has been one of the Blues’ top defenders this season after having been given a regular run in the first team at Stamford Bridge following the appointment of Thomas Tuchel back in January.

Rudiger has scored two goals in 15 Premier League games for the south west London side to help them to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool FC at the top of the table.

The defender was brought down in the box in second-half stoppage time as he won a penalty against Leeds United on Saturday, with Jorginho stepping up to convert the spot-kick and earn the Blues all three points.

Former Arsenal defender Keown has been very impressed by what he has seen from Rudiger this season, highlighting the German as one of the Blues’ most important players.

Speaking on Match of the Day, as quoted by Metro, Keown said: “He’s a real driving force for Chelsea – I love watching him play.

“I was an aggressive defender myself, but I think this guy takes it to another level.

“When he gets the ball, he likes to run forward. The fans love him there because he makes things happen.

“Defensively – he’s so aggressive. He just shuts the door. So aggressive, strong, and he really leads from the back.

“He’s a nuisance to play against and he’s been outstanding for them.”

Rudiger’s situation at Chelsea FC has become something of a talking point in recent months as the clock ticks down on his current deal at the club.

The German’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether he will pen a new deal with the south west London side.

Meanwhile, the defender admitted that the Blues must step up their performances at the back after they conceded twice against Leeds United at the weekend.

“In terms of mentality, we matched their [Leeds’] game, in terms of quality, no because the goals we conceded were too easy,” said Rudiger.

“These days we concede a lot of goals which are too easy and we have to address this. If you want to compete for trophies you should not do that type of mistake. We know we need to improve things as quickly as possible.

“We do silly mistakes, we punish ourselves and give away goals. It’s not that the opponents are killing us or outplaying us.

“Obviously we are missing players, this is clear, but I don’t look for excuses. We have a good squad and this is the chance for people now and everyone has to take their chance.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip