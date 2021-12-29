Chelsea FC have entered the race to sign Raphinha from Leeds United, according to reports.

Sport Italia, as quoted by The Daily Express, is reporting that the Blues could be ready to competed with Liverpool FC for the 25-year-old’s signature next year.

However, the same story claims that the Blues would only make a move in the summer and not in the January transfer window.

It’s claimed in the same article that Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech could be “allowed to leave” the Stamford Bridge outfit – and that could open up space for Leeds attacker Raphinha in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

The story says that Chelsea FC have a “strong interest” in signing Raphinha and that the south west London side are working on a deal to bring him to the capital in the summer transfer window.

The article also references suggestions that Liverpool FC are also keeping tabs on the Brazilian, who has scored an impressive eight goals in 16 Premier League games so far this season.

Chelsea FC are looking to make it back to back wins in the top flight when they host Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night, following their 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Author’s Verdict

With Raphinha in top form for Leeds United this season, it is perhaps no surprise to see the talented Brazilian linked with some of the Premier League’s top clubs.

Liverpool FC have been credited with an interest in the attacker in recent weeks and it now looks as though Chelsea FC could also be keen.

We still haven’t seen Thomas Tuchel flex his muscles in the transfer market, with the Blues having only signed Marcus Bettinelli, Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez on loan loan in the summer.

Whether Raphinha fits the bill at Stamford Bridge remains to be seen, but the Brazilian doesn’t appear to have any lack of suitors thanks to his good form this season.

