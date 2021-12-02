‘He’d love to’: Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on Chelsea FC star’s contract situation

Antonio Rudiger’s contract situation at Chelsea FC is “still at the same point”, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The German defender’s future at Stamford Bridge has been a talking point over the last few months due to the fact that his current contract with the Blues is due to expire at the end of the season.

As things stand, Rudiger would be free to discuss a move away with foreign clubs in January and Chelsea FC are thought to be keen to tie the defender down to a new deal.

Rudiger has been one of Chelsea FC’s most impressive players at the back this season and his good form has helped the Blues to keep the best defensive record in the top flight this term.

According to Romano, Rudiger is happy at Stamford Bridge and would “love to stay” – but the contract proposal from Chelsea FC is not at the level he was hoping for.

Posting on Twitter, Italian reporter Romano provided a fresh update on Rudiger’s future, claiming that Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are all monitoring the defender’s situation.

Romano said: “Toni Rudiger contract situation with Chelsea still at same point, as things stand. He’s happy and he’d love to stay at Chelsea but contract proposal still far from what’s expected.

“Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern showing interest since months – in case he’ll be a free agent.”

Rudiger will be expecting to start when Chelsea FC travel to West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks picked Rudiger in his team of the week following his solid display against Leicester City last month, and claimed that the German is clearly the Blues’ best defender.

“The German is a threat in the opposition penalty area, and his headed goal was an absolute peach,” said Crooks after the 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium. “Chelsea also looked impenetrable at the back with Rudiger and Thiago Silva at the heart of their defence.

“Rudiger is without doubt their best defender. Lose him for any length of time for whatever reason and Chelsea might find themselves in a spot of bother.”

