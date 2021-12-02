Chris Sutton predicts where Chelsea FC, Man United will finish

Chris Sutton is tipping Chelsea FC to win the title and Manchester United to finish fourth this season.

The south west London side have started the new campaign in brilliant fashion under Thomas Tuchel and their solid defence has helped them to lead the way at the top of the table.

Thomas Tuchel brought in striker Romelu Lukaku before his first full season in charge and the Blues look set to be one of the main contenders for the title this term.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be hoping to turn around their stuttering form in the Premier League as Ralf Rangnick takes charge at Old Trafford until the end of the season.

Sutton admits that he was previously tipping Manchester City to retain their Premier League title at the start of the campaign, but the former Chelsea FC striker is now tipping the south west London side to lift the trophy in May.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Sutton said: “At the start of the season, I tipped Manchester City to win the Premier League, but that came with an asterisk.

“It was provided they completed the signing of Harry Kane which, at the time, looked likely.

“Now that a third of the season has passed, I’m leaning towards Chelsea, who did sign Romelu Lukaku. But let’s be honest, any one of Chelsea, City and Liverpool could win it.

“Those three are on another level to everyone else and I’d be surprised if any of these horses fell out of the race. For the neutral, the prospect of them making this a scrap to the bitter end is exciting.

“Even without a striker, City are capable of being crowned champions. Their performance at Chelsea in September was one of complete control.

“But I sense that this will end up being a special season for Thomas Tuchel and that it will be dark blue ribbons getting tied to that trophy in May.”

Manchester United are preparing to host top-four rivals Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday night and Sutton feels that the Red Devils will be able to climb the table and seal a finish in the Champions League places thanks to interim manager Rangnick.

He continued: “We’ve got the three-horse race and bringing up the rear, although they look like a donkey right now, I’m saying Manchester United will finish fourth.

“The fact that Arsenal don’t have Europe this season is a massive advantage for them. Mikel Arteta and his players have got no excuses – no Thursday night games in Baku to hide behind.

“They’re even on the verge of having Arsene Wenger back at the club, and he knows a thing or two about finishing fourth.

“But Ralf Rangnick is a super-manager, a visionary of the game, the godfather of ‘gegenpressing’, and I believe United are capable of sneaking into the Champions League places at the expense of fellow European hopefuls Arsenal and West Ham.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said he is hopeful that Bukayo Saka will be fit for the trip to Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Saka was forced off during the second half of Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at the weekend after picking up a knock soon after netting the opener against the Magpies.

“Granit [Xhaka] is still not ready,” Arteta told a news conference on Wednesday.

“[Sead] Kolasinac is still not ready. We have a doubt with Bukayo and a few other knocks we had from Newcastle. I am hopeful [for Bukayo] but we don’t know.”

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip