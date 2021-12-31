Thomas Tuchel issues Chelsea FC injury update ahead of Liverpool FC clash

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Reece James suffered a hamstring injury during Chelsea FC’s draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night.

The English wing-back limped off in the 27th minute of the draw against the Seagulls and looked to be in serious pain as he left the field.

Tuchel has now confirmed that the in-form 22-year-old has suffered a hamstring injury, and it seems reasonable to assume that he will be missing when the Blues host Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Meanwhile, central defender Andreas Christensen was also forced off at half-time of Chelsea FC’s draw with Brighton after picking up a back injury.

Asked for an update on the duo after Wednesday’s draw, Tuchel replied: “Reece James we have a hamstring injury and a back injury for Andreas Christensen. That’s pretty much it.”

James has been in excellent form this season, scoring four goals and making five assists in 16 Premier League games for the Blues.

Tuchel also confirmed that Timo Werner remains sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19. Asked about Werner’s continued absence, Tuchel replied: “Not good, not good. Not in training.” The German has not featured since the 3-2 win over Leeds United on 11 December.

Defender Thiago Silva and midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek both also missed Wednesday’s game, while Ben Chilwell has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

Danny Welbeck scored a last-gasp equaliser for the visitors on Wednesday night to cancel out Romelu Lukaku’s first-half header and earn a point from the game.

The result allowed Manchester City to open up an eight-point lead over the Blues at the top of the table heading into Sunday’s showdown with third-placed Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC have now dropped points in three of their last four outings and Tuchel admitted that it would be foolish to think that his depleted side can compete with Manchester City for the title considering their injury and coronavirus issues.

Speaking in a separate interview after Wednesday’s draw, Tuchel said: “We have seven Covid cases. We have five or six players out for six or more weeks. How should we compete in a title race?

“Everyone else who has a full squad, everybody in training has the full power to come through this league.

“We would be stupid to think we can do it out of Covid and injuries. Just play and everybody would be stupid to do it without 23 fit players.”

