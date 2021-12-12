Thomas Tuchel provides update on potential return from injury for Chelsea FC star

Thomas Tuchel is hopeful that N’Golo Kante will return to full training with Chelsea FC next week.

The French midfielder has been out of action since picking up an injury during last month’s win over Juventus at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League and he sat out Saturday’s clash against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

The south west Londoners will be hoping to welcome Kante back into their squad in the coming days as the hectic festive schedule in the Premier League begins to take shape.

The 30-year-old midfielder has been limited to just six starts in the Premier League so far this season and Tuchel admits that his side have been missing the Frenchman’s presence in the heart of their midfield. He is, however, hopeful that Kante could be back in full training on Tuesday.

Asked about Kante during his pre-match news conference on Friday, Tuchel said: “We are always worried when we have to live and play without N’Golo because he is exceptional and a unique player all over the world.

“This is my personal opinion. You cannot find a second N’Golo, so of course we’re worried.

“Now is a slightly too long break again. We hope he comes back on Tuesday to team training.”

Meanwhile, Tuchel has also provided an update on Antonio Rudiger’s contract situation at Stamford Bridge.

The German defender has been a key player for the Blues so far this season but the clock is continuing to tick down on his contract, which is due to expire next summer.

Tuchel is understandably keen to see the Blues tie the 28-year-old down to a new deal but he accepts that any agreement for a fresh contract is likely to take some time.

“We absolutely accept and are fully aware of the importance of Toni and the role that he’s playing on and off the pitch,” said Tuchel. “There is no doubt about that.

“It’s true that nobody is bigger than the club and this is a team effort and a strong club. It’s not only about Toni and I mean that in the best way because we know what he’s doing and we’re fully aware of it.

“In the end, we need a bit of patience. I have no update right now.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip