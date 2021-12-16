Thomas Tuchel delivers update on Chelsea FC’s January transfer plans

Thomas Tuchel has told Chelsea FC fans to prepare for a quiet January transfer window in terms of new signings.

The south west London side were relatively quiet over the summer months as they brought striker Romelu Lukaku back to the club from Inter Milan and also snapped up Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid.

However, those were the Blues’ only major signings in the summer despite the Blues having been linked with a whole host of other potential inbound transfers.

Attentions will now gradually start to turn towards the January transfer window as the Blues consider strengthening their squad ahead of the second half of the season.

However, Blues boss Tuchel has now suggested that Chelsea FC are not thinking too much about making any signings next month, hinting that he is more focused on trying to bring the best out of his current crop of players at Stamford Bridge.

Asked about his plans for January ahead of Chelsea FC’s clash with Everton on Thursday night, Tuchel replied: “We are not in talks right now that we bring in players because we trust our squad and hope that we can bring all players back and be in full strength, then we have a strong squad and a good atmosphere to protect. This is where we are right now.”

Tuchel was also asked about the futures of Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva – all of whom will be out of contract in the summer.

Asked whether he is concerned that they could sign pre-contract agreements with other clubs in the new year, Tuchel replied: “No, not so much. All of these players know very well how much we appreciate them, and the big role they play in our plans and in the presence of this team and this club.

“They are very aware of it and will not throw it away like this. Of course it’s their right now to do things, but it’s also their right to stay with us, and be a part of the future of Chelsea Football Club.

“We are on it with patience and with confidence, and we are on it with a trust in the relationship between the players and staff, and players and the club, and this is how it should be.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

