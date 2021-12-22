Willian: Chelsea FC youngster can become one of the best in the world

Willian has named Reece James as his favourite current Chelsea FC player and is tipping the full-back to develop into one of the best right-backs in the world in the coming years.

James has quickly established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet at Stamford Bridge after he broke into the first team at the south west London club while Frank Lampard was in charge.

The 22-year-old has featured in 14 of Chelsea FC’s 18 games in the Premier League this season, scoring four goals and making five assists for Thomas Tuchel’s men to help them into third place in the table heading into Christmas.

James has also scored one goal in four Champions League games for the Blues to help them reach the last 16 and set up an encounter with French side Lille next year.

Former Chelsea FC and Arsenal star Willian has now named James as his favourite player in the Blues squad, and the Brazilian says he is expecting big things from the full-back in the years to come.

Asked about the current Chelsea FC players he likes to watch, Willian said on the FIVE YouTube channel: “[Callum] Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Reece James.”

Pressed to name a favourite, Willian replied: “Difficult. I think Reece James – I like him. He’s a good player. I think he can be one of the best right-backs in the world in years.”

Chelsea FC dropped more points in a goalless draw at Wolves on Sunday and Tuchel will be eager for his side to return to winning ways when they travel to Brentford in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night. The Blues will then travel to Aston Villa on Boxing Day in the Premier League.

Reflecting on the Blues’ draw with Wolves at the weekend, former Chelsea FC star Pat Nevin insisted that he was still pleased with the London side’s performance despite the disappointing result.

“Oddly enough I was pretty impressed by the Chelsea performance [at Wolves], considering everything that was happening behind the scenes,” Nevin wrote in his column for Chelsea FC’s website.

“It was a less than sparkling affair of course, with the mist fittingly hiding some of the duller parts of the game. Even with a depleted squad and only one striker available however, we still managed to dominate Wolves for the vast majority of the game.

“Admittedly there were precious few attempts at goal from us, but if any side deserved to win it was Chelsea and but for a fine save by Sa from Christian Pulisic, justice and maybe three points would have been served.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip