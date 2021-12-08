Fabrizio Romano gives latest Chelsea FC transfer update on Antonio Rudiger contract

Antonio Rudiger is still talking with Chelsea FC about a new contract despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Germany international is facing an uncertain future at the Champions League holders as Rudiger has just six months left to run on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old has, up until this point, been unable to negotiate a new deal with Chelsea FC as the two parties remain some distance apart in discussions about the defender’s potential salary.

Rudiger has played a key role in Chelsea FC’s title challenge under Thomas Tuchel in the 2021-22 campaign, scoring two goals in 14 league games.

The former Stuttgart defender has been an ever-present performer in his compatriot’s backline and has enjoyed a resurgence with Tuchel in charge after falling out of favour under his predecessor Frank Lampard.

Italian journalist Romano has now revealed that Rudiger would like to remain at Chelsea FC if the German centre-half is able to reach an agreement over a new long-term contract.

“It’s true that Real Madrid have an interest but we’ve said on this podcast many times that Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich are the three clubs interested in Rudiger,” Romano told the Here We Go podcast last week.

“They approached the people around Rudiger for permission [to negotiate]. There is no negotiations or contract proposals yet. Why? Because Rudiger is still talking with Chelsea.

“It’s not over between Rudiger and Chelsea yet. He would love to stay. He loves the club. The economical proposal is not what Chelsea wants. They’re still far from an agreement at the moment. That’s why Rudiger has the chance to leave the club as a free agent.”

Rudiger has scored in Chelsea FC’s 3-0 victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City this season.

Chelsea FC signed the 28-year-old in a £29m deal from AS Roma in the 2017 summer transfer window under Antonio Conte.

Former Blues defender Glen Johnson believes Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana would be a ready-made replacement for Rudiger if the Germany international does leave the south west London side in the summer.

“I do rate Wesley Fofana,” Johnson is quoted as saying by Metro. “Big time.

“He’s a young lad with a lot to learn but I think he looks great. He’s super athletic and intelligent on the ball so, for me, I’m a massive fan.

“If he becomes available then I doubt Chelsea will be the only team interested in him.”

