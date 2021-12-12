Antonio Rudiger is “very likely” to leave Chelsea FC next summer, according to Daily Mail reporter Sami Mokbel.

The Germany international’s future has been a source of relentless debate in the 2021-22 season so far after Rudiger was allowed to enter the final year of his current deal with the Champions League holders.

Rudiger’s impressive performances under Thomas Tuchel have seen the 28-year-old re-establish himself as a first-choice defender after he was previously out of favour under the German’s predecessor Frank Lampard.

The German centre-half has been a key part of Chelsea FC’s impressive defence in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign so far to help the Blues challenge Liverpool FC and Manchester City for the title.

Now though, the Daily Mail’s chief football reporter Mokbel has revealed that Rudiger could stand to make a lot of money from a potential free transfer at the end of the season.

Mokbel wrote on Twitter: “Clubs throwing serious money at Antonio Rudiger to leave Chelsea next summer. As it stands, it is very likely he leaves at the end of the season.”

The Daily Mail chief reporter posted a link to his article that claims Rudiger could stand to make up to £400,000 per week if the Chelsea FC defender seeks a new challenge next summer.

The story goes on to add that Rudiger is attracting interest from Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, La Liga giants Real Madrid, Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich and Serie A club Juventus.

Rudiger could quadruple his current Chelsea FC salary by moving as a free agent in the summer transfer window, the story adds.

The Germany international moved to Chelsea FC in a £29m deal in 2017 when Antonio Conte was still in charge of the south west London side.

Rudiger has won the Champions League, the Europa League, the Uefa Super Cup and the FA Cup during his three-and-a-half years at Chelsea FC.

