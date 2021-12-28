Thomas Tuchel has insisted that he is “convinced” Conor Gallagher has a future at Chelsea FC.

The 21-year-old was granted permission to join Crystal Palace on loan at the start of the 2021-22 Premier League season in order get more first-team minutes in the top flight under his belt.

Gallagher has seized his chance under former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira at Selhurst Park and has produced a return of six goals and three assists in 17 games in the Premier League.

The Palace midfielder’s performances earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad earlier this season before making his national team debut as a half-time substitute in a 10-0 win over San Marino.

Chelsea FC have struggled in the midfield department due to persistent injuries to Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Jorginho in the current campaign to highlight Gallagher’s performances all the more.

Crystal Palace are reportedly keen to sign Gallagher on a permanent deal at the end of his loan spell in the summer.

However, Tuchel appeared to suggest that Gallagher does have a future at Stamford Bridge after the Chelsea FC manager explained his decision to allow the England midfielder to move to Palace on loan.

“We love Conor. We are convinced about him,” Tuchel is quoted as saying by Metro.

“We took the decision for Conor because when we looked at the midfield – Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante – he was considered number four in the group.

“Conor knew this all the way. An opportunity came up where he could clearly see more minutes and more responsibility.

“Would he be the same Conor if he had stayed here? Obviously not, because the situation will then be different.

“Maybe, then, the same people would say, ‘How can they rely on Conor Gallagher’?, or ‘Why don’t they give him more minutes’?

“If Mateo hadn’t been injured, it wouldn’t really matter. So, no, you cannot go back to these decisions that are made for the club and for the player. Everybody agreed on it.

“And it’s obviously a good decision because he is doing so well and everybody is happy. That’s because he plays every single game, and knows how important he is to the team at Crystal Palace. This is a huge part of being at the best level you can be.”

Gallagher has been involved in 11 goals in 18 games for Palace since his move across the capital to Selhurst Park.

The Epsom-born midfielder has previously spent time on loan at Charlton Athletic, Swansea City and West Brom before his impressive stint at the Eagles.

Former England manager Sam Allardyce warned Gallagher that a return to Chelsea FC could be a risk if the Palace loan star doesn’t get sufficient first-team minutes under Tuchel.

“I’d want to come back and give it a go and I think on his form at the moment and you have to bear in mind now he made his England debut, he’s an England international,” Allardyce told talkSPORT.

“He would want to go back and try and get in the team but I think if you do that, you’ve got to play enough first team games because if you don’t you can easily fall backwards like Jesse Lingard. Staying at Man United I think has been a bad choice for him because he’s not been selected.

“While at West Ham he was one of the best goalscoring midfield players in the Premier League in his time there. Now he’s sitting on the bench at Man United.

“So you have to be very careful on your choices at the right time and if you’re playing as much football as Conor’s playing now, and enjoying it more than ever with Palace then you want to continue that.

“If that’s not at Chelsea it can certainly be somewhere else in the Premier League I’m sure.”

