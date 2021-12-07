Thomas Tuchel would love Chelsea FC to sign one of the world’s best wingers in the shape of Federico Chiesa but Juventus aren’t planning to sell the Euro 2020 winner, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been linked with the Italy international over the past couple of months after Chiesa established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking midfielders during the European championship in the summer.

Chiesa was a key part of Roberto Mancini’s squad that won Euro 2020 after beating England on penalties in the final at Wembley.

The 24-year-old was linked with a number of Premier League clubs after his standout performances at the major tournament but Chiesa remained at Juventus beyond the summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC continue to be linked with Chiesa as Juventus continue to toil in Serie A despite appointing their former manager Massimiliano Allegri.

But Romano has quashed talk of a potential deal that would see Chiesa quit Juventus and head to Chelsea FC in the near future.

“We had rumours about Chiesa and there are 100 million Chelsea fans asking me about Chiesa,” Romano told the Here We Go podcast.

“The rumours started because Thomas Tuchel loves this player. He thinks Chiesa is one of the best wingers in the game. He is a modern player so Tuchel would love to have Chiesa at Chelsea. This is something true.

“Juventus are not planning to sell Chiesa. Juventus are not speaking to Chelsea. Chiesa’s people are not speaking to Chelsea. As of today, there is nothing.”

Chiesa has scored three times and has made one assist in 17 games in all competitions in the 201-22 season.

The 24-year-old started his career at Fiorentina, where he scored 34 times in 153 games in all competitions.

Chiesa moved to Juventus on loan at the start of the 2020-21 season and netted 14 times in 43 games in his first campaign at the Turin club.

Former Blues defender Craig Burley recently played down the chances of Chelsea FC signing Chiesa from struggling Juventus.

“They might as well burn the place down if they sell him (Chiesa),” Burley told ESPN.

“It might be problematic from his point of view, but I think Juventus have enough clout to make sure they’re not selling their best players… I don’t see Chelsea being able to get Chiesa from Juventus.”

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night with a clash against Zenit St Petersburg after losing 3-2 to West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

