Chelsea FC want to sign Everton defender Lucas Digne to cover Ben Chilwell after the England international was ruled out for the rest of the 2021-22 season, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the Blues are looking to sign a new left-sided full-back after it was revealed that Chilwell won’t play for the title challengers again this season.

The same article states that Chelsea FC started to contact agents and representatives of potential targets last week following the update on the former Leicester defender’s injury.

According to the same story, the west London side have considered all possible options including promoting a youngster from within their ranks to provide Marcos Alonso with back-up at left-back.

But 90Min states that Chelsea FC have been alerted to Digne’s situation at Everton as the France international looks to leave Everton after a difficult campaign at Goodison Park.

The website claims that Digne has fallen out with Everton manager Rafael Benitez and the former FC Barcelona defender would like to quit the Toffees.

Chelsea FC would be open to signing Digne in a permanent deal but the west London side would include appearance-based incentives, according to the report.

Digne has made 13 appearances in the Premier League this season since Benitez took over the reins at Goodison Park in the summer.

The 28-year-old, who has previously played for Lille, PSG, AS Roma and FC Barcelona, has scored six times in 125 games in all competitions over the past four seasons.

Author’s Verdict

Chelsea FC have struggled since Chilwell’s injury despite Alonso being a more than capable replacement for the England international.

Digne would seem a natural fit in Thomas Tuchel’s system considering that the France defender likes to play in a wing-back role and support the attack with his crossing ability.

The only stumbling block to a potential deal could be Digne’s wages as the former FC Barcelona man is one of the highest earners at the club.

