Chelsea FC are considering a swoop for FC Barcelona defender Sergino Dest, according to a report in Spain.

The Daily Express is reporting that the 21-year-old’s future is up in the air following his struggles to cement a regular starting spot in the FC Barcelona team since Xavi’s appointment as manager.

The same article states that Dest featured heavily under Xavi’s predecessor Ronald Koeman but the United States international could look to leave in order to secure a fresh start elsewhere.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are looking to bolster their defence considering Thomas Tuchel is facing a lot of uncertainty in his backline.

The article highlights that Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are all set to become free agents at the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season unless they pen new deals before then.

The Daily Express suggest that Dest could appeal to Tuchel because the United States international can play on the left and on the right so would bring versatility to the Chelsea FC squad.

The article highlights that the Blues are looking to sign cover for Ben Chilwell after the England international sustained a serious injury in November.

However, the story also claims that Chelsea FC could face competition from Bayern Munich and that Dest is unlikely to leave FC Barcelona before the end of the 2021-22 season, according to the report.

Dest has started 11 times in the Spanish top flight this season so far.

The USA international has scored three times in 57 games in all competitions since his €26m move from Ajax in October 2020.

Author’s Verdict

Chelsea FC are lacking some depth in their defence so it seems plausible Tuchel could look to sign cover in the forthcoming January transfer window to help keep the south west London side’s title challenge on track.

The Daily Express claim that Dest is unlikely to leave in January but this may not affect Chelsea FC’s interest considering that the Champions League holders may have some voids to fill at the end of the season, when a number of their defenders could become free agents.

Tuchel has largely relied upon the players that he inherited from his predecessor Frank Lampard – we haven’t really seen the German head coach leave his mark on the Chelsea FC squad in terms of new faces so it’s hard to say whether Dest fits the bill for what the boss is looking for at Stamford Bridge.

