Chelsea FC are interested in a potential swoop to sign AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez, according to a report in Italy.

Website Football Italia, as quoted by Tuttosport, is reporting that Chelsea FC have contacted AC Milan to sound out the France international’s availability.

The same article states that AC Milan are already holding discussions with Hernandez about signing a new long-term contract at the San Siro outfit.

According to the same story, the 24-year-old’s current deal at AC Milan will run until the end of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

Football Italia go on to write that Chelsea FC haven’t yet opened negotiations with AC Milan or Hernandez despite their interest in the France defender.

The Italian media outlet report that Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have previously been linked with a bid for Hernandez.

The report says that Chelsea FC would like to sign Hernandez in January to bolster their defensive ranks but PSG are being linked with a summer bid.

AC Milan could be tempted into selling the former Real Madrid defender if the Rossoneri receive an offer in excess of €60m, according to the story.

The 24-year-old has netted 17 times in 107 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at AC Milan.

Hernandez moved to AC Milan in a €20m deal from Real Madrid in the 2019 summer transfer window.

Author’s Verdict

Hernandez has spoken of his desire to lift the Champions League in the past so a move to current holders Chelsea FC could be an attractive proposition.

The Blues could lose up to four central defenders in the summer considering that Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta are all set to become free agents in the summer.

The France international has a lot of experience under his belt in Serie A so Hernandez does seem like a player who could improve Thomas Tuchel’s defence.

