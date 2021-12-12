Chelsea FC are considering a bid for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana as a potential replacement for Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the Champions League holders are looking at potential candidates to reinforce Thomas Tuchel’s defence amid doubt surrounding the long-term future of Christensen and Rudiger at Stamford Bridge.

The same article points out that Christensen and Rudiger have little over six months left to run on their current deals at Stamford Bridge to fuel speculation that Tuchel could lose two of his starting centre-halves at the end of the 2021-22 season.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are interested in Fofana despite the France international being sidelined with a broken fibula and an ankle ligament injury since the start of the current Premier League campaign.

Goal go on to write that the Blues are unlikely to make a bid for the Leicester defender in the January transfer window but Chelsea FC could put together a tempting package ahead of the summer.

The website report says that the Foxes would look to secure a huge transfer fee for Fofana considering that the 20-year-old has impressed under Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers since his move to Leicester in 2020.

Fofana made 38 appearances in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign following a £36.5m move to Leicester from French side Saint-Etienne.

Former Blues defender Glen Johnson urged Chelsea FC to sign Fofana to replace Rudiger if the Germany international does leave the south west London side on a free transfer in the summer.

“I do rate Wesley Fofana. Big time,” Johnston is quoted as saying by Metro.

“He’s a young lad with a lot to learn but I think he looks great. He’s super athletic and intelligent on the ball so, for me, I’m a massive fan.

“If he becomes available then I doubt Chelsea will be the only team interested in him.”

