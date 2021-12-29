Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to claim a 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Chelsea FC head into the game looking to make it back to back wins in the top flight following their 3-1 victory at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Thomas Tuchel’s men came from a goal down to claim an important win at Villa Park, with Romelu Lukaku helping to inspire the south west London side to the three points.

Chelsea FC will now be looking to claim a victory that would hoist them three points clear of Liverpool FC and into second place in the Premier League table.

The Blues currently find themselves six points behind leaders Manchester City and will need to beat Brighton to keep their title bid on track.

Brighton are 11th in the table, having only won one of their last five games in the top flight, and they find themselves 18 points behind Chelsea FC heading into this showdown in London.

Former Manchester United and England star Owen is convinced that Chelsea FC will have too much for the visitors and he is backing them to claim a comfortable 2-0 win.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “It wasn’t an easy game, but that was a huge win for Chelsea against Villa. Lukaku hasn’t been at his best of late, but he looked superb against Villa. He’s so quick, so strong and his movement was giving the Villa defence all sorts of problems. Chelsea look a totally different side when he’s in that mood.

“Brighton have been having a rough spell, so to get the win over Brentford will be a relief for Graham Potter. It was two very well taken goals, and Neal Maupay now has seven for the season. He’s an underrated striker and can be a real handful.

“I’d expect to see a Chelsea win here. It won’t be emphatic, Brighton are too organised, but Chelsea will get a couple of goals. 2-0 Chelsea.”

Chelsea FC’s current tally of 41 points from 19 games is their highest at this stage since the 2016-17 season, when they went on to win the title under Antonio Conte.

The Blues’ recent home form has been a cause for concern, with Chelsea FC having dropped points in three of their past four Premier League games at Stamford Bridge.

However, Chelsea FC have not lost their final Premier League game of a calendar year since way back in 2011 – when they lost to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

