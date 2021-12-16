‘Easy one to call’: Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Everton

Paul Merson is backing Chelsea FC to claim a 3-0 home win against Everton in the Premier League on Thursday night.

The Blues are aiming to continue their title push and make it back to back wins in the top flight against the Toffees after their thrilling 3-2 victory over Leeds United at the weekend.

After Manchester City’s 7-0 demolition of Leeds United on Tuesday night, Chelsea FC find themselves third in the table and five points behind Pep Guardiola’s table-toppers.

Chelsea FC have been without their key midfielder N’Golo Kante in recent games but the Blues were handed a boost this week after both the Frenchman and Trevoh Chalobah returning to full training at Cobham in the lead-up to Thursday’s clash.

Everton have been struggling to find consistent form all season and they have lost four of their last five games in the top flight to leave them dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Merson is confident that Chelsea FC will have what it takes to claim a comfortable home victory over the Merseyside outfit in front of their home fans on Thursday night.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “I think this is an easy one to call, so I predict a 3-0 win for Chelsea.

“Everton are sitting ducks at the moment and I just don’t give them a chance. They were fortunate to beat Arsenal and didn’t do anything extraordinary that day, they just showed a lot of heart and scored an absolute peach to win it late in the game.

“If you look at Everton’s Premier League record in recent weeks, it’s been dismal. They’ve only got five points from a possible 30 and are bottom of the table if you only consider results from October. Chelsea, on the other hand, weren’t great against Leeds, but they still scored three goals and won the game.

“The only question for Chelsea is Romelu Lukaku’s situation. He’s clearly back fully fit now, but when is he going to get back into the team? If he stays on the bench for a few more games, people will start to wonder if Thomas Tuchel really fancies him or not.”

The clash against Everton kicks off a hectic festive schedule for Chelsea FC, and defender Marcos Alonso has spoken about the importance of the Blues keeping themselves in good form heading into the new year.

“There are so many points in one month and it can change a lot so we have to be ready for that,” said Alonso. “We were top of the table until recently and that’s where we’re aiming to be at the end of the season.

“We need to come back stronger all together and get back to winning ways. The most important thing is to focus on ourselves, do our job and then look at the table at the end of the season.”

