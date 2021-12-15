‘I fancy them’: Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Everton

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to keep their Premier League title bid on track with a 3-1 home victory against Everton on Thursday night.

The Blues head into the clash against the Toffees on the back of their dramatic 3-2 win over Leeds United at the weekend, with Jorginho netting a last-gasp winner for the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC begin these midweek fixtures in third place in the Premier League table and two points behind leaders Manchester City, with second-placed Liverpool FC a point ahead of the Blues.

The south west London side were 2-0 winners over Everton in this fixture last season, with Jorginho’s second-half penalty adding to Ben Godfrey’s own goal in the first half back in early March at Stamford Bridge.

With Manchester United’s game against Brentford having been postponed to a coronavirus outbreak at the Old Trafford club, Chelsea FC have the opportunity to pull further clear of the chasing teams below them in the table.

Everton have been in poor form lately and they were beaten 3-1 by Crystal Palace away from home last time out.

Former Manchester United and England star Owen is tipping Chelsea FC to keep up their Premier League title push with a comfortable home victory against the Toffees on Thursday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “It wasn’t a brilliant performance, but Chelsea did enough to get the win over Leeds on Saturday. They aren’t playing well at the minute though and the form of the defence has got to be a concern for Thomas Tuchel.

“The mood around Everton isn’t good at all. I thought that win over Arsenal last Monday might be the springboard for the club but that was a really poor performance against Crystal Palace. The pressure is very much on Rafa Benitez now.

“Things aren’t going to get much better here for Rafa against one of his old sides. Chelsea’s defence has surprisingly been leaking goals, but I fancy them to get a few of their own, 3-1 Chelsea.”

After Thursday’s clash, Chelsea FC will take on Wolves, Aston Villa, Brighton and Liverpool FC in the Premier League during a busy festive period.

