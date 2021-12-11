Mark Lawrenson predicts outcome of Chelsea FC v Leeds United

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have collected eight points from their last five games in the Premier League to leave Chelsea FC in third position in the table behind Manchester City and Liverpool FC.

Chelsea FC lost 3-2 to West Ham United in their derby clash at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon after Arthur Masuaku netted an 87th-minute winner.

The Blues have also dropped points in stalemates with Burnley and Manchester United since the start of November to falter in the Premier League title race.

Leeds have endured a difficult second season in the English top flight but Marcelo Bielsa’s side have only lost one of their last six games in the Premier League.

Patrick Bamford scored a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Brentford at Elland Road last weekend following a close-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last month.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 victory over Leeds at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

“Chelsea have looked a lot less convincing of late, especially at the back,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“They lost their way a little bit in their defeat by West Ham which is strange because they are usually so well organised and mentally strong.

“But Leeds have bigger problems, especially if Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford are facing some time on the sidelines through injuries sustained in their draw with Brentford.”

Chelsea FC are unbeaten in their last six games against Leeds in all competitions.

The Blues were 3-1 winners against the West Yorkshire club in December last year thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea FC were held to a 3-3 draw with Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta urged the south west London side to rediscover their defensive solidarity after conceding six goals in their last two games.

“It hurts to concede a goal in the 94th minute when we have led twice,” said Azpilicueta told Chelsea FC’s website.

“In the first half we played very good for 15 minutes, but then we dropped our level and we could have even been 3-1 down before half-time. There were a few minutes where we lost the pace of the game.

“We had a good reaction in the second half and we were leading with three minutes to go, so it hurts a lot to concede. Zenit have very talented players with individual quality. They played with freedom and found spaces.

“We are normally a team that is quite solid. We don’t concede many chances or many goals, but in the last two games we have conceded six goals and that isn’t good enough. We have to sort this problem out.”

