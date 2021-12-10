Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Leeds United

Paul Merson is backing Chelsea FC to get back to winning ways in comfortable fashion with a 3-0 home win against Leeds United on Saturday.

The south west London side have suffered something of a dip in form in recent games, causing them to drop down into third place in the Premier League table heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Chelsea FC lost their second Premier League game of the season last weekend when they went down 3-2 at West Ham United, and they have now only won two of their last five outings in the English top flight. The Blues were also held to a 3-3 draw by Zenit Saint-Petersburg in the Champions League in midweek.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will now attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they host the Whites at Stamford Bridge looking to get their title bid back on track.

As things stand, Chelsea FC are two points behind leaders Manchester City heading into the hectic festive period in the English top flight.

Recent history certainly favours the Blues heading into this game – Chelsea FC have won their past four home games against Leeds United and the West Yorkshire side are without a win in their last six meetings with the London outfit.

And former Arsenal star Merson is expecting to see Tuchel’s side bounce back with a comfortable home victory against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “This is a big game for Chelsea. They were poor against a West Ham side that wasn’t really going anywhere and have a few defensive issues to fix at the moment.

“[Edouard] Mendy has been absolutely outstanding so far but made a mistake against West Ham – Tuchel will just have to let it go at this point.

“Chelsea still have miles too much for Leeds, and they did give them the run-around last season. Leeds haven’t been major goal-scorers in the Premier League this season and I think Chelsea will go back to keeping a clean sheet in this game.”

Chelsea FC will host Everton in their next Premier League game after Saturday’s clash on Thursday next week.

