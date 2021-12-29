Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Brighton

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a straightforward 2-0 win against Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The Blues ended a run of successive draws in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Boxing Day.

Chelsea FC fell behind in the first half after Reece James scored an own-goal in the 28th minute before Jorginho levelled from the penalty spot.

Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to score a header before Jorginho netted his second penalty of the Premier League clash in added time.

The Blues are six points adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City despite having started December in top spot in the table.

Brighton, meanwhile, were 2-0 winners against Brentford on Boxing Day to end a five-games winless run in the Premier League.

The Seagulls managed to move back into the top half of the Premier League table following their emphatic win against Brentford.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is predicting that Chelsea FC will secure a 2-0 victory over Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

“Brighton finally got back to winning ways on Sunday, after a very long wait,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport. “Chelsea won too, and their game against Aston Villa was a really good one to watch.

“Blues boss Thomas Tuchel was complaining about having to play despite the Covid cases at the club but, if Chelsea can put out a similar side to the one that faced Villa, I’d back them to win this one too.

“I know Tuchel says playing Romelu Lukaku is a risk at the moment but he made the difference when he came on in that game and they should be able to get some more minutes out of him this time if they need to.”

Chelsea FC were held to a goalless draw with Brighton in their last meeting at Stamford Bridge back in April.

Only Manchester City have earned more points in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins of Chelsea FC.

Chelsea FC will take on Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 2 January.

Author’s Verdict

Lukaku proved the difference in Chelsea FC’s 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Boxing Day with an impressive second-half performance.

The Belgian striker still has a point to prove so I’d expect a virtuoso performance from the £98m signing.

Chelsea FC have drawn three of their last four games at Stamford Bridge but I believe the Blues will edge to a 1-0 win against Brighton.

