Gary Lineker took to Twitter to praise Mohamed Salah after the striker scored twice in a 4-1 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Liverpool FC broke the deadlock inside 10 minutes when Jordan Henderson steered a precise finish past Jordan Pickford to cap a dominant opening spell by the title challengers.

The Reds extended their lead shortly after when the Liverpool FC captain teed up Salah for his twelfth goal of the 2021-22 Premier League season after the Egypt international curled a finish into the net.

Liverpool FC had chances to extend their lead further but Everton halved the deficit before half-time when Demarai Gray squeezed a finish under Brazil international Alisson Becker.

Salah quashed any hope of an Everton comeback when the Egypt international managed to make the most of a rare Seamus Coleman mistake before he beat the Irish defender in a sprint and tucked a finish past Pickford.

Diogo Jota continued his impressive goal-scoring run with 12 minutes left to play when the Portuguese forward managed to outwit Allan before firing into the roof of the net from an acute angle.

Match Of The Day host Lineker reacted on Twitter to Salah’s performance in Liverpool FC’s landslide win in the Merseyside derby.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “He’s pretty good this @MoSalah fella.”

Former Reds defender Carragher went on to add that Salah is the best player in the world on current form.

Carragher posted: “Best player in the world @MoSalah Soccer ball #EVELIV”

His former Liverpool FC defensive colleague Djimi Traore urged the Reds to sort out Salah’s contract situation seeing as the 29-year-old has little over 18 months left to run on his current deal.

Traore wrote: “Give him new contract @MoSalah come on @LFC #YNWA”

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Wolves in their next Premier League fixture at Molineux Stadium on Saturday before Everton host Arsenal at Goodison Park in Monday night football.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip