Jamie Carragher reacts to Diogo Jota’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 4-1 win at Everton

Jamie Carragher and Alan Shearer took to social media to gush about Diogo Jota’s sensational goal in Liverpool FC’s 4-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC were looking to record a fourth successive victory in all competitions and the Reds made a bright start as Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah squandered chances in the opening three minutes.

The Premier League title challengers made a deserved breakthrough in the ninth minute when Jordan Henderson produced a clinical finish to beat Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

The Liverpool FC captain turned provider minutes later when the England international’s incisive pass created the space for Salah to pick out the corner and double the away side’s lead.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were in control of the Merseyside derby against a hapless Everton before Demarai Gray offered the hosts some hope when he managed to evade Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold before guiding a finish under Alisson Becker ahead of half-time.

Salah took the sting out of the derby when the Premier League’s leading goal-scorer capitalised on Seamus Coleman’s mistake before he placed a low finish past Pickford in the Everton goal.

Diogo Jota polished off an impressive 90 minutes for the Reds when the Portugal international netted a superb solo goal to net for the third time in two Premier League games.

Carragher reacted to Jota’s clinical finish on social media after the Portguese forward netted possibly the best goal of the derby clash.

Carragher wrote on Twitter: “Jota the slotter! #EVELIV”

Match Of The Day pundit Shearer, who is the Premier League’s leading goal-scorer of all-time, was similarly impressed by Jota’s clinical finish.

Shearer posted on the social media website: “What a finish @DiogoJota18 Clapping hands signClapping hands sign #EVELIV”

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Wolves in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday as the Reds look to keep the pressure on title challengers Chelsea FC and Manchester City.

Everton, meanwhile, will host Arsenal at Goodison Park on Monday night.

