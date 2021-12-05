Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Everton v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Arsenal will edge to a 2-1 win against Everton at Goodison Park on Monday night.

Everton are on a miserable run of form, compounded by a 4-1 loss to Liverpool FC in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

Demarai Gray scored what ultimately proved to be a consolation goal against the Reds as Everton extended their winless run to eight games in the top flight.

Arsenal missed out on the chance to move into fourth place ahead of West Ham on Thursday after the Hammers dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Brighton two nights earlier.

The Gunners squandered a lead to lose 3-2 to Manchester United at Old Trafford after Emile Smith Rowe broke the deadlock in controversial circumstances.

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo overturned the deficit in Manchester United’s favour before Martin Odegaard levelled in the 64th minute.

But the Norway international’s sloppy challenge led to Ronaldo’s 70th-minute winner from the penalty spot.

Arsenal have lost two of their last 11 games following defeats by Liverpool FC and Manchester United.

But BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is predicting that Arsenal will make a swift return to winning ways with a 2-1 win at Everton on Monday night.

“Everton are not getting any better,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“We saw early on against Liverpool on Wednesday that the Toffees really can be got at defensively, and after going 2-0 down inside the first 20 minutes there was no way back from there.

“I’m still not convinced by Arsenal on their travels, and the last time they came to Merseyside, a couple of weeks ago, they shipped four goals.

“There is something still missing about the Gunners but the big difference is they are facing Everton this time, not Liverpool.”

Everton completed the double over Arsenal last season thanks to a 2-1 win at Goodison Park, before a 1-0 victory at The Emirates.

Bernd Leno and Rob Holding scored own goals in both losses.

Arsenal manager Arteta did take solace from Gabriel Martinelli’s performance against Manchester United after the Gunners striker made the assist for Odegaard’s equaliser.

“Yes he looked a threat. He had a big chance in the first half, and he probably should have played on,” Arteta told his post-match media conference.

“He created assists, he worked extremely hard, and he had some really good moments – he looked a threat.”

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip