Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Everton v Arsenal on Monday night

Michael Owen is tipping Everton and Arsenal to play out a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park in their Premier League clash on Monday night.

The Gunners are looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after the disappointment of their 3-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta’s men started the weekend a point behind fourth-placed West Ham United as the Spaniard looks to guide the north Londoners towards a top-four challenge this term. The Hammers’ 3-2 win over Chelsea FC lifted them four points clear of the Gunners heading into Monday’s clash.

Arsenal have lost two of their last three games in the Premier League after defeats by Manchester United and Liverpool FC dented their previous good form.

Everton, meanwhile, are struggling down in the bottom half of the table, with Rafael Benitez’s men having lost four of their last five games in the Premier League.

The Toffees have a good recent record against the Gunners – Arsenal are without a win in their last three Premier League visits to Goodison Park.

Everton also won both top-flight games against Arsenal last season, although the Toffees have not won three games in a row agains the north Londoners since 1986.

Former Manchester United and Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing the two sides to play out a 1-1 draw when they meet on Merseyside on Monday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “The pressure is well and truly on Rafa Benitez now. Everton’s form is poor but the performance against Liverpool was alarming. They do have a lot of injuries and the sooner they get Calvert-Lewin back the better.

“Mikel Arteta will have been disappointed to leave Old Trafford with nothing. Arsenal were a bit too passive after taking the lead and it will feel like a missed opportunity.

“This feels like a make-or-break game for Rafa Benitez. I don’t think Everton will lose this – I’m going for a 1-1 draw.”

After Monday’s game, Arsenal will take on Southampton, West Ham United, Leeds United, Norwich City and Wolves in their next five Premier League clashes.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip