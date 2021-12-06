Paul Merson states his prediction for Everton v Arsenal

Paul Merson is backing Arsenal to secure a narrow 2-1 win at Everton in Monday night’s fixture at Goodison Park.

Arsenal suffered a 3-2 loss to Manchester United last week despite taking the lead at Old Trafford through Emile Smith Rowe in bizarre circumstances in the first half.

The Gunners are unbeaten in nine of their last 11 Premier League games to provide a platform to launch a top-four challenge, only suffering defeats by top-six rivals Liverpool FC and Manchester United.

Arsenal can move to within a point of fourth-placed West Ham if the Gunners beat Everton after David Moyes’ side were 3-2 winners against Chelsea FC on Saturday.

Everton are at risk of being sucked into a relegation battle, with the Toffees dangerously close to the drop zone heading into Monday’s game.

Rafael Benitez’s side have lost their last three Premier League games, conceding eight times in losses to Manchester City, Brentford and Liverpool FC.

Everton haven’t won a Premier League game since 25 September, when the Merseyside outfit were 2-0 winners against Norwich City at Goodison Park.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is backing Arsenal to beat Everton 2-1 in the latest edition of Monday Night Football at Goodison Park.

“At the start of the Premier League season, the teams that we all thought would finish in the top four were Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United, in no particular order. Arsenal have lost to all these teams,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“The way Everton are playing at the moment, however, Arsenal will back themselves this weekend. I think Rafael Benitez has about 90 minutes left at Goodison Park.

“When I played in the Premier League, Everton was one of the hardest places to win a match. The place was three-quarters empty this week, and Everton fans are clearly not having any more of Benitez.

“Arsenal were unlucky the other day, and I thought they missed too many chances against United. They need to come back and win this game – they’ve been beating the teams they should be beating this season, and I think they’ll be able to turn the screws on Everton.”

Everton completed the league double over Arsenal in the Premier League last season under Benitez’s predecessor Carlo Ancelotti.

The Toffees were 2-1 winners against Arsenal at Goodison Park thanks to Yerry Mina’s winner after Rob Holding’s own goal back in December 2020.

Everton edged to a 1-0 victory over Arsenal at The Emirates in April following Bern Leno’s own-goal.

