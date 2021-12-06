Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Everton v Arsenal

Dimitar Berbatov is predicting that Everton will end their losing run with a close-fought 1-0 victory over Arsenal at Goodison Park on Monday night.

The Toffees suffered a chastening 4-1 loss to Liverpool FC in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park last week as Mohamed Salah scored twice for the visitors.

Everton have lost their last three Premier League games following defeats by Manchester City, Brentford and Liverpool FC to leave Rafael Benitez under intense pressure on the blue half of Merseyside.

The Goodison Park outfit find themselves perilously close to the relegation zone and without a win since 25 September.

Arsenal lost for the second time in 11 outings last week following a 3-2 defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford despite taking a first-half lead through Emile Smith Rowe.

Mikel Arteta has made Arsenal a more resilient team in the 2021-22 campaign but the Gunners risk losing touch with fourth-placed West Ham – who are four points ahead of them – if the north London side drop any more points.

Former Tottenham striker Berbatov is backing Everton to secure their first win in nearly three months with a 1-0 victory over Arsenal at Goodison Park on Monday night.

“Rafa Benitez is in trouble and this is a massive game for them,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“They need to get Goodison Park rocking, if it’s hostile and they really get behind their side it will give the team a big boost. I’ve played there and trust me it’s not a nice place to play when their fans are behind them.

“If they can push, press and bully Arsenal then I think they can get a result.”

Everton are looking to record their third successive Premier League win against Arsenal after the Toffees completed the league double over Arteta’s men last season.

The Merseyside outfit were 2-1 winners against Arsenal at Goodison Park before Carlo Ancelotti’s side edged to a 1-0 victory over the Gunners at The Emirates back in April.

Arsenal have already lost on Merseyside in the past few weeks following a resounding 4-0 defeat by title challengers Liverpool FC at Anfield in November.

